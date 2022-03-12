By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ahead of July 16 governorship election in Osun State, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has unanimously adopted Engr. Busuyi Ayowole as its candidate.

The decision was made on Saturday at the end of the party’s primary election that took place at the NUJ Press Centre, along Iwo/Ibadan road, Osogbo.

The primary election was witnessed by party’s official from the national headquarters, Abuja.

Also in attendance were INEC officials, police, NSCDC and delegates of the party.

Speaking shortly after his announcement, the candidate, Busuyi Ayowole, the incumbent governor should start preparing his handover notes because his party is well positioned to take over the mantle of leadership in the state.

“I want to say it emphatically that our party, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) is ready to rescue our dear state from the misgovernance of the ruling APC. By the special grace of God, I am winning the election.”

Speaking further, the Iperindo-born mechanical engineer said he has what it takes to govern the state, noting that the ineptitudeness of the leaders makes it impossible for the state to progress.

“I am coming with lofty ideas on how best to move our dear state forward.”

He stressed that, “I will upgrade of Osun educational system by sponsoring all teachers already in service and those to be recruited for special courses so they can acquire advanced skills in the use of ICT in pedagogy. Our administration will pioneer the employment of a good number of well-remunerated PhD holders to serve as special cadre teachers in our primary and secondary schools.

“We will provide and facilitate grants and loans for private school owners to upgrade their facilities so they can be fit to be properly licenced for operation by our proposed rebranded Osun State Ministry of Education.

“We will attract expatriates to our higher institution system to speed up the development of academic activities to global best practices to enable all universities and higher institutions of learning will permanently rise to the top positions within 10 years. Appointment of academic staff will be solely based on merit, experience and ability to attract external grants and research funds to our academic institutions.”

Declaring him winner of the primaries, Haruna Buhari, the Chairman of the Osun State PRP Governorship Primaries who doubles as the National Treasurer of the party, said, “Having scored the highest number of votes as the sole aspirant of the party, you are hereby declared winner.”

Seventy-one delegates of the party voted for the candidacy of Busuyi Ayowole.