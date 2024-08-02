Protest: 17 feared killed on 1st day as defiant protesters vow to continue

At least 17 people were feared killed on Thursday as security agents confronted Nigerians who came out in their numbers to protest against hunger and bad governance in the country.

This is even as the organisers of the protests vowed to continue today, Friday, despite intimidation by security agencies.

The states that recorded casualties include Abuja, the nation’s capital, Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna and Jigawa.

Reports said one person was shot dead in Abuja and Kano, two killed in Jigawa, six others were reportedly killed by security forces in Niger, while four died in Borno and three in Kaduna.

In Abuja, the demonstration claimed a victim, who was shot dead along the Kubwa expressway.

Punch quoted an eyewitness who identified herself as Ekaete to have said that the man, whose identity could not be immediately confirmed, was gunned down after the protesters became violent and blocked the highway.

‘’I was waiting for a bus on the expressway when the protesters in their numbers blocked the highway and harassed motorists. But as they became violent, the police fired live shots, killing the young man. Everybody took off on seeing the man fall,’’ she said.

At the Eagle Square, a group of protesters converged on the Eagles Square, chanting the old “Arise, O Compatriots” national anthem and demanding an end to bad governance in the country.

In response, the security operatives fired a couple of teargas canisters to discourage the protesters, who only shouted back in defiance.

Shortly after, the Minister of State for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, arrived at the scene and attempted to address the protesters, who shouted him down with chants of “hunger dey.”

The minister called for calm, stating that he wasn’t attempting to shut down the protest but to encourage them to be civil.

However, things took a bad turn after the minister left the venue as the security operatives fired more toxic gas and pepper spray, dislodging the protesters at about 10:30am after first firing warning non-lethal shots at the ground.

A female protester confronted the police officers, holding up her baby and daring them to shoot.

She told journalists that she showed up at the protest with her baby after bandits killed her husband in Katsina.

“I came to protest the hardship in Nigeria and the police are shooting teargas at us. Do they also want to kill my baby? People cannot eat. Things are hard,” the protester, who did not disclose her name, said.

The policemen in a helicopter also fired teargas at a group of protesters occupying the city gate.

Advertisement

Some protesters had earlier gathered at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium as early as 6am, in compliance with a court order earlier obtained by the FCT administration on Wednesday, restricting them to the stadium.

They, however, resisted the police directive to hold their rally inside the stadium.

They later moved to the Eagle Square, when they learnt some protesters were being harassed by security forces.

Before then, five bus-loads of pro-government protesters were brought to the stadium.

The placard-carrying youths said they were opposed to the hunger protest.

One of them admitted that they were promised N5,000 each to stage a counter-protest.

“They (organisers) picked us up and said they would give us N5,000 to protest against these people. I have collected N2,000 and I am waiting for my balance. I am hungry but the money given to him would not solve my problem,” he said.

The Director of Mobilisation, Take It Back Movement, Damilare Adenola, said the protest would continue until President Bola Tinubu acceded to their demands.

Adenola said, “The various orders of court restricting protesters to particular locations are an aberration. Our presence here today is an announcement that we have been oppressed for too long. Today, we have risen.

“We are saying that unless President Bola Tinubu acceded to our demands, we will remain on the streets. We want to see the President on the streets. During the protest, he was on the streets.”

One of the organisers of the protest, Michael Lenin, said it would continue on Friday regardless of the intimidation by the security agencies.

He said, “The protest will continue. We are not intimidated by what the security agencies do. This government does not appear like one ready to listen to the citizens with the way protesters were attacked today. We are resolute; until he meets our demands, we will remain on the streets.“

Elsewhere in Abuja, protesters, including women and young children, blocked the main road linking Karu-Kurudu and Karshi, chanting “Bamayi Tinubu”, meaning “We don’t want Tinubu.”

Some protesters were seen holding cudgels, while a few others held leaves as they turned back vehicles and blocked all movements.

Curfew in Nasarawa

Meanwhile, Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa has declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew to curtail violence following the nationwide hunger protest.

Advertisement

Two persons were reportedly hit by stray bullets at the popular sharp corner in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area of the state, a suburban border town to Abuja where most civil servants working in the FCT live.

Sounds of gunshots were also heard as the protesters occupied the Abuja-Keffi highway and setting up bonfires.

In response to the incidents, Muhammad Baba-Shehu, chairman of Keffi Local Government Council in Keffi in a statement on Thursday, said the protest had taken a dimension that was out of control that even miscreants, that are unidentified, came prepared to loot.

“In view of the foregoing, it has become imperative to stage a dusk to dawn curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with effect from today, Aug. 1, in consultation with the security operatives in Keffi,” he said.

He urged all citizens of Keffi to obey the directive forthwith in the best interest of ensuring sanity and as a security measure.

Youths set NSCDC vehicle ablaze, vandalise public property in Katsina

In Katsina, some youths set a vehicle belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) ablaze, while also vandalizing public properties believed to be worth millions of naira.

The youths went round various streets in the city in the afternoon after the first group, which called itself “Struggle for Good Governance”, ended its own protests.

The spokesman of the NSCDC Command in Katsina, Buhari Hamisu, said that their vehicle had developed a fault while on patrol and could not move, as such, it was left on the road.

He explained that when the protesters arrived in the area, they set the vehicle ablaze and fled.

The protesters went on a rampage and continued vandalising public properties, especially street lights, by removing their cables and other accessories.

They also damaged some drainages and culverts in many parts of the metropolis and removed the rods.

Meanwhile, the acting Governor of Katsina state, Faruq Jobe, said the state has witnessed peaceful protests, but not violent as reported from other states.

The acting governor disclosed this while addressing journalists in Katsina on Thursday regarding the nationwide hunger protests in the state.

According to him, the government is happy that the protests did not turn violent, attributing it to their commitment and engagement with the relevant stakeholders.

Mr Jobe further appealed to parents to counsel their children in order to stay away from any form of violence in the state.

Advertisement

He, therefore, commended the people of the state for conducting themselves in an orderly manner, calling on them to sustain the tempo.

Mr Jobe said that the day coincided with the annual day set aside to observe prayers for the peace and development of the state.

The acting governor further appealed to the people to intensify prayers for peaceful coexistence in the state and the country as a whole.

Before the briefing, the coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) in the state presented a letter to President Bola Tinubu, through the acting governor.

The chairman of the coalition, Abdulrahman Abdullahi, said they have resolved to express their demands in a civilised manner instead of doing so on the streets.

Mr Abdullahi said that part of their demands was that the federal government should consider the return of the fuel subsidy, and also adopt more non-kinetic actions to end insecurity in the state.

Six killed in Niger

In Niger State, about six people were reportedly killed by the police while 11 persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to set ablaze Tafa LGA secretariat during the protest.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Waisu Abiodun, disclosed in Minna on Thursday that some hoodlums partially burnt part of the secretariat and looted valuable items.

Abiodun was, however, silent on the number of persons killed during the incident.

He explained that at about 9:30 am, some miscreants from Tafa area of Kagarko LGA of Kaduna State and Hayin-Diko of Gurara Council Area of Niger stormed the secretariat located in Sabon-Wuse along Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Abiodun said the hoodlums vandalised and partially set ablaze the secretariat, burnt two vehicles as well as vandalised two others.

He said the hoodlums went further to loot valuables inside offices in the secretariat, adding that in the process, police and other security agencies responded to the scene.

The spokesman further disclosed that the 11 suspects were nabbed with different dangerous weapons, including firearms while others were dispersed from the scene and some of the looted items were recovered.

He added that the police and other security agencies responded to the blockage of the Kaduna-Abuja expressway and the old toll-gate to disperse the hoodlums who blocked it.

“Anyone caught engaging in violent demonstrations and any act of lawlessness would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law,” he cautioned.

Advertisement

The Civil Society Situation Room said two protesters were shot dead by security agents at the Kaduna State Government House, and six in Niger.

The group’s Head of Coordinating Secretariat, Olawale Okunniyi, in a statement on Thursday, revealed that several other protesters were injured.

He said, “Report reaching the Civil Society Situation Room, monitoring incidents and ethical compliance with civil protests during the nationwide citizens’ mass protests on hunger and hardships in Nigeria from Kaduna, have it on good authority that two protesters have been shot dead by security agents at the Kaduna State Government House, Badikko.

“Again, at least six protesters have also been reportedly killed while some sustained injuries in the ongoing protest in Suleja, Niger State.

“The victims were said to have been killed while security operatives were struggling to dislodge a group of protesters who mounted barricade on a section of Abuja-Kaduna highway.”

Four killed in Borno

Four people were reportedly killed after suspected Boko Haram members infiltrated a protest over the rising cost of living in Borno State.

Thirty-four others sustained injuries in the incident.

In a statement on Thursday, Farouq Lawal, commissioner of police in Borno, said the commander of the explosive ordnance device Base 13, was “swiftly” deployed to the scene.

“Boko Haram militants infiltrated a protest, killing four individuals and injuring 34 others,” Lawal said.

Kano

Following the outbreak of violence in Kano, which resulted in the death of one Ismael Musa, Governor Abba Yusuf, slammed a 24-hour curfew on the city, as he blamed the riot on ‘’enemies of progress.”

There were also curfews imposed on some LGAs in Yobe and Nasarawa states on Thursday.

“These disgruntled elements also looted property of innocent people as well as killed innocent people. By the power conferred on me as the chief security of the state, I declare a 24-hour curfew in the state,” he announced.

He directed the security operatives to ensure the effective enforcement of his order.

The governor said he received demands from the organisers of the peaceful protest which he promised to send to the president.

Advertisement

Musa was killed in Hotoro, Tarauni Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, a resident of Hotoro Danmarke, was confirmed dead by his brother, Mubarak, on Thursday.

It is unclear if he was among the protesters who trooped to the streets.

He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

Another victim who was reportedly hit by a stray bullet was rushed to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The protest took a violent turn in the ancient city around 11.30am when suspected hoodlums broke into a food store located at Sarari Quarters, Dala LGA where they looted rice, flour, spaghetti and assorted food items.

The News Agency of Nigeria also reported that the Nigeria Communications Commission office in Kano was torched by hoodlums.

The newly constructed office was scheduled for inauguration next week.

A large number of youths, who were armed with dangerous weapons, also took over the major roads in Kano.

In the Hotoro area of Kano, all shops were closed while a filling station and a Rufaida shop were also set ablaze.

The state Police Command’s spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, confirmed that not less than 260 criminals were arrested via a statement.

“These individuals engaged in acts of violence, destruction, looting and causing harm to innocent civilians, resulting in the destruction of public and private properties.

“In a swift and efficient response to these criminal activities, a total of 269 suspects responsible for destructions, looting and instigating chaos under the guise of the nationwide hunger protest were arrested.

“Numerous cans of 25 litres of groundnut oil, large quantity of stationery, foodstuffs and other valuable property were recovered from the suspects. The suspects are currently cooling their feet at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department and thereafter they will be charged to court upon completion of investigation. More arrests and recoveries are in progress.”

Also, the Kaduna State police command confirmed an attack on the offices of the State Traffic and Law Environmental Authority and the Investment Promotions Agency by suspected hoodlums.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, in an interview with NAN, said 23 suspects had been detained, denying that operatives fired live ammunition on the suspects.

Advertisement

He said, “The protesters also burnt an Armoured Personnel Carrier and looted many shops They tried to invade Government House but were prevented, many of our personnel sustained injuries and they are receiving treatment at various hospitals.”

Hassan did not confirm any casualties but a video on social media indicated that the police shot dead a youth during a confrontation with some protesters.

Gombe

In Gombe State, one person was feared killed during the rally but the Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Usman, denied the incident.

He said his officers recovered some looted items from criminals who operated in the disguise of the end bad governance protests.

Jigawa

Two persons were reportedly killed while many others sustained injuries after police fired live ammunition and teargas to disperse protesters in Jigawa State.

The protest took place in over 10 LGAs across the state with reports of destruction and looting of government property.

Reports said one of the victims was shot in front of the Government House, Dutse, while the other was killed at Shiwarin town when the protesters attempted to close the Maiduguri-Kano Road.

The protesters allegedly torched the All Progressives Congress headquarters and burnt party vehicles in Dutse, the state capital.

Some protesters made a bonfire near the residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina State.

This was as hoodlums hijacked the hunger protest in some parts of the state, burning a patrol van of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

In Katsina, the state capital, protesters wielding placards with various inscriptions stormed the Government House to register their grievances.

The protest turned violent as police shot teargas at the protesters looting and burning of vehicles belonging to the NSCDC.

Violence erupted when protesters gathered at the Modoji Road roundabout, near the Government House in Katsina, and attempted to force their way into the premises to meet with the acting Governor.

Lagos

Advertisement

Protesters in their hundreds trooped out in Lagos on Thursday calling for an end to economic hardship and bad governance in Nigeria.

The protesters, largely youths, marched from the Ikeja Under Bridge, where they had converged as early as 8am, to the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota around 11am.

The Lagos State High Court restricted the protesters to two locations in Ojota but the protesters came out in the Alausa as well to air their grievances.

They held several placards calling for ‘End Bad Government in Nigeria’, ‘Reverse fuel subsidy’, ‘Tax the rich’, and ‘Reverse electricity tariff’ among others.

The protesters marched peacefully in the areas monitored by our correspondents but it was, however, gathered that police officers fired teargas to disperse some protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate.

In Ojota, the protesters were led, among others, by the National Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement, Juwon Sanyaolu, and the National Coordinator of the Education Rights Campaign, Hassan Taiwo.

Sanyaolu said the protest was to register the grievances of the “hungry people” in Lagos and Nigeria.

He added, “People whose families can no longer afford a single balanced diet in a day due to the harsh economic policies forced on all of us by the Bola Tinubu-led government.

“It is important to say that this protest will continue till August 10 and beyond until the government reverses all the anti-people policies it has introduced. The FG must immediately reverse fuel subsidy removal, reverse fee hikes in schools and give students grants, not loans that they cannot pay back, because people who cannot feed themselves cannot pay any loan in this economy as you can see. “

During the protest in Ojota, a man stripped naked as he expressed grievances over the harsh economic conditions.

A patrol helicopter was spotted hovering over the venue of the #EndBadGovernance protest in the Ojota.

The white chopper moved in circles at a slow pace for about 20 minutes.

A protester, Steven Adams, said he was not ready to enter the Gani Fawehinmi garden while citing the incident that occurred at the Lekki toll gate during the #EndSars protest.

“I am security conscious because I don’t know the plans of the police. What if it is a trap?”

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Adegoke Fayoade, also visited the scene of the protest.

The police boss, who arrived at about 11:25am, monitored the activities of the protesters

Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement