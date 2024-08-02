Police teargas peaceful protesters, journalists in Abuja

Operatives of the Nigerian police force, FCT command, on Friday, fired teargas at protesters at the Berger area of the nation’s capital.

Journalists were also targeted by the police, according to eye witnesses who appointed a accusing fingers at the FCT police commissioner, CP Bennett Igweh.

An Abuja high court had earlier granted an injunction seeking to confine protesters to the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike had on Thursday night urged protesters to obey the court order, but leaders of the protesters say they had not been served with a copy of the said order.

