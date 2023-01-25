Progressive Middle Belt Group pledges support to Tinubu

The Progressive Middle Belt Group, made up of professionals of middle belt extraction at the inauguration of the Ogun Chapter of the organization yesterday pledged to support the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

At the event held at Akinrogun Osoba House, Abeokuta, the state Coordinator of the newly inaugurated executives, Alhaji Alamu Olarewaju, noted that given the enormous challenge facing the country, which requires a president with a keen understanding of the country, charisma, ability, contact and magic wand to wade through the myriad of the challenges and proffer solution, none of the candidates has the ability and qualifications for the job as Tinubu.

He enjoined Nigerians to eschew bitterness, tribal sentiment, and religion and vote for the former Lagos state governor, who is also the National Leader of the party before his emergence as the presidential candidate.

Alh.Olanrewaju said, “Let me be candid with you, Tinubu is the man we need to turn around the country for the good of all, none of the candidates aspiring to win next month’s presidential election has the qualifications that Tinubu has.”

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the group, Abdulkareem Saani Kany described Tinubu as a visionary leader, adding that while he was Lagos state governor, he turned around the fortune of the state.

He pleaded with Nigerians to give Tinubu a chance “so that the Lagos miracle can be replicated at the centre.”

At the event, state and local government executives of the group were elected and enjoined to go to the grassroots to mobilize their people for the APC presidential candidate to win February presidential polls.

The newly inaugurated director of Budget and Planning of the group, Pastor Samson Akinpelu asked members, including the state and local government executives to mobilize the people to Ogun State’s capital, Abeokuta on Wednesday for the presidential campaign of Asiwaju Tinubu, whom he described as the solution to the current myriad of challenges facing the country.