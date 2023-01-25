Hoodlums attack Peter Obi with stones in Katsina

Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, was attacked by hoodlums after his campaign rally in Katsina, President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state on Tuesday.

The Labour Party presidential campaign council, which confirmed the attack, said Obi was attacked on his way to the airport.

In a statement by Diran Onifade, its head of media, the campaign council said Obi’s car was attacked by hoodlums when he was on his way to the airport after a rally in the state.

“Our candidate had met with women in a townhall and then held a hugely successful rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium,” the statement reads.

“However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his driver’s side, causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently, another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.”

The campaign council alleged that the attacks may have been orchestrated by “desperate politicians” over Obi’s outing in the state.

It condemned the attacks and called on security agencies to investigate the incident and prevent future occurrences.

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate polititicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the northwest locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region,” the LP campaign added.

“While thanking the good people of Katsina who came out en masse to support our campaign yesterday, we call on security agencies to investigate this matter to forestall future occurrences.”