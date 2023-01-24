Mrs. Priscilla Chidinma Otti, wife of the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia, Dr. Alex Otti, has called on Abia women to ensure that they get their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

She spoke Monday in Aba North, where she met and interacted with some women’s groups as part of her husband’s campaign for the March 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Mrs. Otti interacted with the groups at Uratta and Ovom where she shared Dr. Otti’s vision of rebuilding Abia State through the provision of basic infrastructure and creation of wealth for the people of the state.

She said that the Labour Party government that her husband will lead from May 29 will empower enterprising women and youths through the disbursement of interest-free loans to further their businesses.

Mrs. Otti who has continued to play a very active role in the liberation of Abia State from bad governance, said Otti will move the state from the current situation where the resources of the state are shared among the ruling elites to a productive economy for the benefit of the populace.

She had earlier paid a courtesy visit on

HRH Eze S.A. Egege, Ugwu 1 of Ogbor, who gave his royal blessing to the LP gubernatorial candidate, through the prospective First Lady.