Business
Profit-taking drags NGX lower by 0.15%, investors lose ₦135bn
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative on Wednesday as sustained profit-taking by investors pulled the market down by 0.15 per cent.
The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 140,716.10 points from 140,929.60 points recorded in the previous session, while market capitalisation dropped by ₦135 billion to close at ₦89.063 trillion compared to ₦89.199 trillion on Tuesday.
Trading activity remained strong, with 443 million shares exchanged in 21,685 deals, valued at ₦17 billion. Market breadth closed negative, as 23 stocks advanced while 29 declined.
Top Gainers
Dangote Sugar led the gainers’ chart, rising by 10.00% to close at ₦59.40 from ₦54.00.
Mecure Pharmaceuticals appreciated 9.95%.
Cornerstone Insurance gained 8.00%.
Top Losers
DEAPCAP led the losers, shedding 9.42% to close at ₦1.73 from ₦1.91.
Legend Internet dropped 9.26%.
WAPIC lost 8.75%.
RT Briscoe declined 8.16%.
Volume Drivers
Zenith Bank dominated trading with 69 million shares worth ₦4.8 billion in 1,445 deals.
AccessCorp followed with 47 million shares worth ₦1.2 billion in 1,308 deals.
FBN Holdings traded 46 million shares valued at ₦1.4 billion in 370 deals.