Profit-taking drags NGX lower by 0.15%, investors lose ₦135bn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative on Wednesday as sustained profit-taking by investors pulled the market down by 0.15 per cent.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 140,716.10 points from 140,929.60 points recorded in the previous session, while market capitalisation dropped by ₦135 billion to close at ₦89.063 trillion compared to ₦89.199 trillion on Tuesday.

Trading activity remained strong, with 443 million shares exchanged in 21,685 deals, valued at ₦17 billion. Market breadth closed negative, as 23 stocks advanced while 29 declined.

Top Gainers

Dangote Sugar led the gainers’ chart, rising by 10.00% to close at ₦59.40 from ₦54.00.

Mecure Pharmaceuticals appreciated 9.95%.

Cornerstone Insurance gained 8.00%.

Top Losers

DEAPCAP led the losers, shedding 9.42% to close at ₦1.73 from ₦1.91.

Legend Internet dropped 9.26%.

WAPIC lost 8.75%.

RT Briscoe declined 8.16%.

Volume Drivers

Zenith Bank dominated trading with 69 million shares worth ₦4.8 billion in 1,445 deals.

AccessCorp followed with 47 million shares worth ₦1.2 billion in 1,308 deals.

FBN Holdings traded 46 million shares valued at ₦1.4 billion in 370 deals.