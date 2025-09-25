Connect with us

Business

PenCom issues new directive on foreign currency pension contributions
Advertisement

Business

Profit-taking drags NGX lower by 0.15%, investors lose ₦135bn

Business

Airtel Africa extends second tranche of $55m share buy-back programme

Business

First HoldCo Plc appoints Abiola Baruwa as Group Company Secretary

Business

AFC, ARISE IIP to headline Africa Debate – UAE in Dubai

Business

Obi challenges DBN over N1trn MSME loans, demands full list of beneficiaries

Business

 Naira abuse fuelling over 300% rise in printing costs, CBN claims 

Business

AfDB approves $209m strategy to boost diversification, private sector growth in Lesotho

Business

AFC, African Social Security Association launch $1.17tn savings drive for infrastructure

Business

ICIEC, Takaful Libya sign deal to boost Shariah-compliant export credit insurance

Business

PenCom issues new directive on foreign currency pension contributions

Published

1 hour ago

on

PenCom issues new directive on foreign currency pension contributions

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has introduced fresh guidelines to strengthen oversight of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), mandating pension fund administrators (PFAs) and pension fund custodians (PFCs) to report foreign currency pension contributions exceeding $10,000 to the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) within 24 hours.

The directive, contained in the Guidelines on Foreign Currency Pension Contributions issued in September 2025, is designed to expand participation in the CPS to Nigerians in the diaspora and residents earning in foreign currency, while safeguarding the scheme from potential abuse.

According to PenCom, the new rules align with Section 3(1) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022. PFAs and PFCs must provide full disclosure for any qualifying transaction, including the contributor’s name, address, amount transferred, and stated purpose.

The commission noted that the framework is part of broader efforts to deepen pension coverage, encourage foreign currency inflows into the pension system, and reinforce compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing standards.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *