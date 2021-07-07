Prof Sam Ndubuisi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Scientific Equipment Development Initiative (SEDI) has been assassinated by gunmen.

Ndubuisi, former Dean of Faculty of Engineering at Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), Enugu State, has been reportedly assassinated in Enugu State, shot dead along the Enugu Port-Harcourt Expressway, very close to the centenary city on Wednesday.

His killing comes barely three days after the Chief Executive Officer of AutoEase company, Ifeanyi Okeke, was murdered in the presence of his 7-year-old son along brick estate.

Ndubuisi was shot alongside his police orderly by yet to be identified gunmen in his official vehicle marked “SEDI 26D 02FG”.

The Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe said who confirmed the incident said, “Information surrounding a shooting incident today, 07/07/2021 at about 1600hrs, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, said to have led to the death of a man and his Police orderly, is still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has commenced. Further development will be duly communicated, please.”

Scientific Equipment Development Institute (SEDI), Enugu is an institute under the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). It is located at Akwuke, Enugu South Local Government Area.