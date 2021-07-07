Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has reacted to a ruling of an Abuja court on Wednesday to the effect that she was not required to do national service, noting that she has been vindicated.

Adeosun was in 2018 forced to resign her position as minister following controversy over her alleged forging of NYSC certificate.

But on Wednesday, a Federal High Court in Abuja ruled that she was not eligible to do national service since she was technically not a Nigerian citizen when she graduated from a University in England.

She has British citizenship and the 1979 constitution which was still in operation at the time, does not recognize dual citizenship.

Reacting to the court decision, Adeosun said the certificate controversy was a “very traumatic spell.”

She said in a statement: “My lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v The Attorney General of the Federation.

“The court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and am happy for this official clarification.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country.

“I wish to thank God, my family, friends, my counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and numerous well-wishers for their love, care and concern throughout this difficult period, which has lasted three whole years.

“I wish to add in light of the court’s ruling, I will at the appropriate time and without hesitation, take all further steps necessary within the law to protect my reputation,” Adeosun said