President Tinubu to present N47.9trn 2025 budget to NASS

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu is set to present a total of N47.9 trillion for the 2025 budget before the National Assembly.

Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, announced this after Thursday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Tinubu.

The budget proposal is part of the medium term expenditure framework (MTEF) and fiscal strategy paper for 2025-2027 in line with the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2007.

The framework, which is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly by Friday or Monday, includes projections of a 4.6% GDP growth rate, oil benchmark of $75, and an oil production target of 2.06 million barrels per day.

According to the minister, the exchange rate was pegged at N1,400 per dollar.