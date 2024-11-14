Abia mobilizes for 2024 Aba  International Trade Fair

Arrangements are in top gear for hosting of the maiden edition of Aba International Trade Fair by the Abia state government in collaboration with the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(ACCIMA) scheduled hold from November 28 to December 7, 2024.

Tagged, ‘2024 Aba International Trade Fair,’ the 10-day business activities will hold at the Aba Mega Mall, Osisioma, located along the Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway.

It is expected that over 10,000 participants, comprising visitors, world class manufacturers, business enterprises and shoppers would grace the fair.

Meanwhile, favourable responses have been received from titans of industries and governments from the 35 states of the country and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to participate.

This is just as security has been beefed up to ensure safety of participants and their wares to-and-fro the venue of the Trade Fair.

According to arrangements, Abia State Government will provide free shuttle Bus services, from strategic locations in Aba and environs to-and- fro the Trade Fair venue, to facilitate movements of commuters and participants with their products.

Mapping of stalls and shops, which would be allocated on first-come, first- served basis, are in progress

Arrangements are also being fine-tuned by the organisers to stage what they described as a rich symposium where discussions will focus on the restoration of Aba as the historic land of opportunities for all who dare to believe in the validity of their dreams.

The Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, who is also Chairman of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair, disclosed this while addressing journalists at Government House Umuahia on the preparedness for the forthcoming Trade Fair .

He gave his words that the Abia State Government under Governor Alex Otti, is intensely committed to the success of the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair and has expectedly thrown the full weight of his Administration to guarantee the smooth execution and delivery of the 10-day event

Emetu explained that there was need to give updates on the extent of preparations for the event and assure of commitment of government to work with the ACCIMA to make the fair a huge success.

The fair promises to be a rich harvest of ideas and inspiration for beginners.

“We are expecting over 10,000 participants from different parts of the country and beyond at the Aba Trade Fair to exhibit their products and innovations, shop for their business and household needs and make important business and social connections.

” This Trade Fair is Aba-made project that must bear the Aba hallmarks of originality, creativity and out-of-the- box thinking. Government would ensure adequate security before, during and after the 10 days event.

“We are anticipating the influx of visitors, business people and shoppers to Aba for the Fair. We have therefore, taken steps to guarantee effective security arrangements for everyone no- matter what part of the town they are staying in.

“The Government will go one step further for this Trade Fair by working effectively with all national and local security organisations to keep everyone who will be in Aba for the Trade Fair very safe.

“Security infrastructure and personnel shall be deployed at the venue of the Trade Fair for round-the-clock surveillance operations so as to guarantee the safety of the participants, their products and other critical infrastructure that will be set up at the venue.

“Our assurance to everyone who is planning to participate in the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair, is that they are coming to one of the safest and most secured business destinations in the entire country,” Emetu stated.

On movements of commuters and exhibitors during the fair, Engr. Emetu emphasized that government would provide free transportation to and fro the trade fair venue.

“Free shuttle buses shall be stationed at particular times at strategic junctions, every morning and evening, to safely convey participants to the Trade Fair venue and bring them back to their hotels at the end of each day. Because we understand the importance of this Trade Fair to the Aba business community and our economy, as a state, the government has taken adequate steps to cut down the possibility of failures on any front,” he said.

He used the opportunity to invite local and international businesses hoping to take part in the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair to hurry and pay up as there are limited spaces available.