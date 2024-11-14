Julius Berger Nigeria to honour 795 staff with Long Service Awards

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has announced plans to honour 795 staff members with Long Service Awards in its 2024 edition of annual awards event which holds on December 6 and 7.

The event will see staff who have served the company for between 10 and 35 years appreciated with varying degrees of Awards across its projects sites nationwide.

In a recent statement, the construction company said that the Board of Directors and Management salute these dedicated, loyal and committed men and women of character.

The statement added that the 795 employees have served for 35, 30, 25, 20, 15 and 10 years respectively.

Together with their colleagues at various sites across the country, the honoured employees, the statement added, have built the reputation of our great company and made it an icon of expertise and excellence.

Yearly, Julius Berger celebrates staff who have served meritoriously over the course of 10 years and above. The occasion is always marked with presentation of Awards, winning and dancing in celebration.

In 2021, workers numbering 838 were awarded prizes for their long service to the company, while 647 were honoured in 2022 and 603 staff celebrated last year.

In his remark ahead of the 2024 historic event, Julius Berger’s Head, Human Resources, Olorunfemi Ojomo said, “for decades, this annual event has celebrated our staff members in recognition of their valuable contributions to the success of the Julius Berger Nigeria brand and, by extension, the growth of Nigeria’s infrastructure.”

He continued, “At JBN, we take immense pride in our workforce. As a company, we continually enhance our talent development initiatives, guided by the belief that our people are our greatest asset. Our commitment to talent management is comprehensive and deeply integrated into our business practices. And to our 2024 honourees, we extend our heartfelt appreciation. Thank you for your dedication and excellence.”