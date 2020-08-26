President Muhmmadu Buhari swore-in 12 Permanent Secretaries on Wednesday at Federal Executive Council (FEC) Chambers in the State House, Abuja.

The Permanent Secretaries were appointed in June as announced via a statement issued by the Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin are Belgore Shuaib Mohammad, Kwara; Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio, Cross River; Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Ardo Babayo Kumo, Gombe and Anyanwutaku lfeoma, Anambra.

Others are: Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi, Oyo; Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mohammed Aliyu Ganda, Sokoto; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Abia and Tarfa Yerima Peter Adamawa.

The President also swore in commissioners for Federal Civil Service Commission, Idahagbon Henry and Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Usman Hassan.

Ministers physically present at the council meeting are those of the Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, and Water Resources, Sulieman Adamu.

Also physically attending the meeting are the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

The Head of Service of the Federation, Yemi-Esan and ministers are joining via video from their various offices. (VON)