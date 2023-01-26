The Peter Obi presidential campaign council has encouraged Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop going to Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The advice follows Tinubu allegation, during his campaign rally in Abeokuta on Wednesday, that the lingering fuel scarcity and naira re-design were meant to scuttle this year’s general elections.

But speaking through Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Obi said Tinubu’s advisers should tell him to stop going to Abeokuta.

“If I were to be Tinubu’s adviser, I would have advised him to stop going to Abeokuta. It was in the same Abeokuta that he made the gaffe of ‘Olule’ and how President Muhammadu Buhari was crying on TV, ’emi lokan’ and all that.

“Now, he (Tinubu) is saying the fuel scarcity is meant to make the elections fail and how they are going to take over power from them. Who are they or them?

“He could have been talking to the CBN governor (Godwin Emefiele) and the Minister of Petroleum and who is the minister of petroleum in this respect, President Muhammadu Buhari. The same man that Tinubu has been campaigning that he wants to take over from and continue the good work.

“I think his advisers should advised him to stop going to Abeokuta because he gets things wrong everytime he goes there,” he said.