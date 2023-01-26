Abia Guber: Alex Otti mourns death of Uche Ikonne, suspends campaign

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Abia state, Dr. Alex Otti, has suspended all his campaign activities towards the March 11, 2023 governorship election in Abia State, owing to the death of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Uche Eleazar Ikonne.

Ikonne’s family in a statement issued Wednesday by his son, Dr Uche-Ikonne Chikezie, said the former vice chancellor of Abia State University passed on early hours of Wednesday, January 25, 2023, after a brief illness, at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Otti, who is also mourning the death of his campaign council chairman, Chief Nnanna Ngwu, expressed sadness at the news and described the passage of Ikonne as unfortunate.

Dr. Otti recalled the last moment he had with Ikonne where they both shared some “exciting brotherly pleasantries” at a public function, regretting that death had to snatch him away from his family and loved ones, just a few days after he (Otti) issued a press release praying and wishing him quick recovery and return to the campaign trail.

Otti, in a condolence message issued on his behalf by his media adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said: “To Learn that Prof. Ikonne has passed on a few days after we prayed and wished him quick recovery and return to the campaign trail, is to say the least very unfortunate, but we cannot question God who decided to call him back home at this time.”

The LP governorship candidate prayed that God would grant his soul eternal repose.