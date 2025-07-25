Presidency dismisses Kwankwaso’s claim of Northern neglect under Tinubu

The Presidency has rejected allegations by the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has sidelined the North.

Kwankwaso, speaking at a stakeholders’ dialogue on the 2025 constitutional amendment in Kano on Thursday, accused the government of channelling national resources disproportionately to the South, worsening poverty and insecurity in the North.

The former Kano governor lamented the poor state of federal roads, citing his recent road trip from Abuja to Kano via Kaduna — following a cancelled flight — which he described as “hell” due to deplorable road conditions.

Responding in a post on X on Friday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, dismissed Kwankwaso’s claims, insisting that the Tinubu administration is implementing several landmark projects in the North.

“The claim that Northern Nigeria has been left behind is incorrect. The Tinubu administration has initiated and continued several landmark projects in the North, covering roads, agriculture, healthcare, and energy,” Dare said.

He listed key infrastructure and development projects currently underway, including the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Expressway, the Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway, and the 614km Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline.

Dare also highlighted a $158.15 million Agricultural Value Chain programme in nine Northern states, the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi and Gombe, and the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) initiative, which aims to restore one million hectares of degraded land.

In healthcare, he said facilities such as Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Zaria; University of Jos Teaching Hospital; and the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, have benefited from expansions and new investments. Additionally, about 1,000 primary health centres across the North have been revitalised.

The presidential aide listed key road projects such as the Kano–Kongolam Road, Kaduna–Jos Road, and the Kano–Maiduguri Dual Carriageway, as well as ongoing rehabilitation of major corridors in Borno and Adamawa states.

On energy, Dare mentioned the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano Gas Pipeline, the Gwagwalada Power Plant, and upcoming solar power projects in Kaduna.

He also cited rail initiatives, including the Kaduna–Kano Rail Line, the Kano–Maradi Rail Line, and the Abuja Metro rehabilitation, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to Northern development.

“Northern Nigeria is not left behind. From road networks to gas pipelines, agriculture, health, and rail, this administration has the North well covered,” Dare stressed.