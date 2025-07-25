Connect with us

Emir of Gusau Ibrahim Bello dies at 71
Published

33 mins ago

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, has died at the age of 71 after a prolonged illness in Abuja.

The late monarch, who ascended the throne on March 16, 2015, succeeding his late father, served as the 16th Emir of Gusau for over a decade. Before his enthronement, he was a distinguished civil servant, rising to the rank of Permanent Secretary in the old Sokoto State and later Zamfara State.

Confirming his passing, Sulaiman Idis, spokesperson to Governor Dauda Lawal, conveyed the governor’s condolences to the people of Zamfara.

In a statement, Governor Lawal described the Emir’s death as a personal and collective loss, hailing him as a supportive royal father and a leader deeply committed to the progress of the state.

“I received with deep sadness the news of the passing of our father, His Royal Highness, Dr. Ibrahim Bello, the Emir of Gusau.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, the Emir’s immediate and extended family, the Gusau Emirate, and the entire people of Zamfara State.

“His Highness’s passing is a huge loss for the people of Zamfara, the North, and Nigeria as a whole. The late royal father dedicated more than 10 years to serving the people with faith, commitment, and devotion,” the statement read.

The governor, describing the Emir as both a father and confidant, prayed for his eternal rest.

“I have lost a confidant and father whose wisdom guided me and other leaders of the state. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannah,” Governor Lawal added.

