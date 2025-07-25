2027: PYF holds conference to rejuvenate progressive governance, others 

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general election in Nigeria gather momentum – marked by defections and the formation of parties without clear ideologies – progressives across the country are set to converge for a landmark conference aimed at changing the narrative and addressing key challenges impeding good governance.

The pivotal conference, organised by the Progressives Yes Forum (PYF), Oyo State chapter, will hold at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. According to the chairman of the Forum and human rights activist, Comrade Wole Abisoye, the event is conceived as a rallying point for reformers, thinkers, and patriots committed to the values of democratic governance, accountability, and people-driven development.

Speaking at a news conference in Ibadan, Comrade Abisoye said the conference — which will also involve civil society groups, women, youths, and other advocates of good governance — is themed “Towards Rejuvenation of Progressive Governance in Nigeria” with a focus on Oyo and other South-West states “where the values of progressivism for which they are known are gradually being eroded.”

Flanked by the Director of Publicity, Communications and Strategy of PYF, Hon. Rasaq Olubodun, and other Forum members, Comrade Abisoye explained that the theme “speaks not only to our political history in Nigeria but also to our collective future. It is a call to action, an invitation to reflect, re-strategise, and reassert the core ideals that define progressive leadership.”

He noted that the conference, which seeks to correct the ills of Nigeria’s chaotic political landscape, will feature an array of distinguished personalities and notable progressive leaders. These include former Ogun State governor Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Osun State governor Chief Bisi Akande; Chief Michael Koleoso; the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Oyo State, Alhaji Moshood Olayide Abbas, alongside other South-West APC chairmen; eminent scholars; thought leaders; serving and former public office holders with records of visionary governance; youth leaders; grassroots mobilisers; civil society actors; and community stakeholders.

According to the PYF chairman, the conference aims to:

Reignite the spirit of visionary governance that prioritises human capital, equity, and prosperity.

Foster political education and civic consciousness among citizens, particularly the youth.

Strengthen ideological collaborations across party lines in pursuit of the common good.

Develop a unified, people-oriented roadmap ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Expressing concern over the “politics of deceit” being played by present-day politicians, Abisoye lamented the influence of moneybags who hijack party structures and undermine party supremacy, while manipulating the electorate.

“Our vision is inspired by the legacy of our forebears, such as the late sage and Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose brand of politics was rooted in intellectual depth, moral clarity, and an unwavering commitment to serving the masses,” he said. “We believe it is time to reclaim that heritage and reimagine it for a new generation of leaders and followers alike.”

The Forum further noted that Chief Bola Ige, Alhaji Lam Adesina, Chief Bisi Onabanjo, Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin, Pa Abraham Adesanya, and other disciples of Chief Awolowo upheld his legacy of progressive governance. However, “things are no longer the same since their passing, as present-day so-called progressives have completely departed from the values and discipline that defined true progressivism,” the group stated.

To honour these visionary leaders, PYF members will pay historic visits to the residences of Chief Awolowo, Chief Bola Ige, Alhaji Lam Adesina, and other core progressive leaders.