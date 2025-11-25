Presidency Accuses Peter Obi of Endorsing ‘Foreign Invasion of Nigeria’

The Presidency has accused Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi of supporting foreign intervention in Nigeria, warning that such a stance “will never be forgiven.”

The allegation was made by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, following a video in which Obi said that, if elected president, he would welcome assistance from the United States to combat terrorism.

In the video, Obi stated that the debate should focus on insecurity rather than claims of Christian genocide. “Somebody offered you something you have been looking for. It is not time to start debating. Today, if you declare me president, my priority will be security of life and property,” he said. “My second priority is to pull people out of poverty, because the more people are lifted out of poverty, the more criminality is reduced.”

Onanuga reacted sharply, tweeting: “We shall never forget and forgive Peter Obi for supporting a foreign invasion of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the United States has expressed readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria after a high-level Nigerian delegation, led by National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, engaged US officials in Washington, D.C. The delegation met with representatives from the US Congress, White House Faith Office, State Department, National Security Council, and Department of Defense.

During the discussions, Nigerian officials refuted claims of genocide, stressing that violent attacks affect all religious and ethnic communities, and mischaracterising the situation could undermine national cohesion and hinder counterterrorism efforts.

The US affirmed its willingness to expand support, including enhanced intelligence sharing, faster processing of defence equipment requests, and provision of excess US defence articles when available. Washington also pledged humanitarian assistance to conflict-affected communities in Nigeria’s Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early-warning systems for preventing attacks.

To ensure coordinated action, both countries agreed to establish a Joint Working Group and implement a non-binding cooperation framework immediately.

The Nigerian delegation, which included Attorney General Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi, Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Intelligence Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Parker Undiandeye, NSA Special Adviser Idayat Hassan, and Ambassador Ibrahim Babani, reaffirmed commitment to civilian protection and adherence to international humanitarian standards.

Advertisement

The Presidency assured Nigerians that urgent steps are being taken to safeguard lives, strengthen security, and stabilise affected regions amid ongoing threats.

Watch video below