Peter Obi Felicitates with Atiku Abubakar on 78th Birthday
Published

4 hours ago

on

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has extended warm birthday greetings to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who turned 78 on Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

Obi, referring to Atiku as his “elder brother” and “boss,” praised the former vice president for his decades of service to the nation and his continued active engagement in public life.

In a message shared on his X account, Obi wrote: “My very dear elder brother, boss, and elder statesman, Your Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Nigeria’s Vice President (1999–2007) and the Waziri Adamawa, I join your numerous admirers in wishing you the very best on your 78th birthday. May your day be filled with grandeur befitting your illustrious career. I wish you continued success, prosperity, and an unending stream of accolades.

“It takes remarkable fortitude to remain active in public life well into one’s golden years. Your dedication and patriotism remain truly exceptional. May God grant you many more healthy, fruitful, and fulfilling years, and continue to endow you with wisdom, strength, and grace to keep contributing to peace and nation-building.”

 

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

