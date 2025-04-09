Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

Presco Plc declares N42 as final dividend for 2024, profit rises by 140.45%

Presco Plc has declared a final dividend of N42 to its shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Group reported revenue of N207.504 billion for the 12 months period, up by 102.6% from N102.419 billion revenue reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 140.45% to N77.793 billion from N32.354 billion reported in 2023 year end.

Earnings per share of Presco stands at N76.07.

At the share price of N785, the P/E Ratio of Presco Plc stands at 10.32x with earnings yield of 9.69%.

Qualification date for the proposed dividend is 4th July, 2025. The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 7th July 2025 to 11th July 2025.

On the 6th day of August 2025, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 4th July, 2025 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

