Ogun gives 50% discount to property owners on govt acquisition 

Ogun State Government has assured property owners whose portion of lands fall under the Evergreen Estate Acquisition of 50 percent discount in the ongoing amnesty programme, by the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS) so as to regularise their documents and obtain a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

This disclosure was made by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands, Ms. Oyindamola Oyelese during an awareness creation programme organised for the Communities captured under the Evergreen Estate Acquisition, at Abule Titun, Obada Oko, Abeokuta, Saying that the programme offers a discount to all property owners within a period of 3 months, starting from April 2025.

The communities captured under the Evergreen Estate Acquisition include: Eleja Alagbayun, Ifetedo, Eleja Otitoloju, Eleja Mafetomidunmi, Glory Estate, Peace Estate and Sunshine.

Oyelese explained that the programme aims to provide property owners with land title documents which includes: the Certificates of Occupancy, Stamp Duty, Building Plan Approval and Government Survey,she also urged the property owners to seize the opportunity offered by the State government to key into the initiative within the stipulated time, warning that once the window for the discount expires, property owners would no longer enjoy the discount.

She however expressed concerns over the level of encroachment on Government lands, advising potential land buyers to always seek clarifications from appropriate office of the Bureau of Lands and Survey, Oke-Mosan before embarking on land purchase, adding that the Governor has been magnanimous to have released the lands captured under the Evergreen Estate Acquisition for ratification.

In his contribution, the Director, of Geographic Information System, Surv. Opeyemi Okunlaya, disclosed that over 10,000 Certificates of Occupancy have been distributed under the Home Owner Charter (HOC) and the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS) Scheme, adding that once the process for obtaining C of O is completed, title documents would be issued immediately without delay.

“When you obtain your C of O, it gives you peace of mind, the value of your property increases and also could be used as a collateral,’’ he advised.

He explained further that liaison officers would be assigned to designated locations closer to the communities, so as to ensure that the processing exercise of obtaining title documents is seamless, while enjoining communities to seize the opportunity given by the Government to get their landed documents within the time frame.

Responding, Chief. Oladipo Tokunbo and Mr. Taiwo Afolabi, on behalf of other Chairmen in the communities, commend the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and his team for his kind gesture and privilege given to the Evergreen Estate to ratify their property for a token, assuring that property owners in the communities would key into the amnesty programme to obtain the C of O.