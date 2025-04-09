Stock market rises by 0.15%

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note as The All Share Index rose by 0.15% to close at 104,376.73 points from the previous close of 104,216.87 points.

The Market Capitalisation appreciated by 0.15% to close at N65.589 trillion from the previous close of N65.489 trillion, thereby gaining N100 billion.

An aggregate of 460.6 million units of shares were traded in 14,528 deals, valued at N10 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 16 equities appreciated in their share prices against 42 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Secure Electronic Technology led other gainers with 8.89% growth to close at N0.49 from the previous close of N0.45.

ABBEYBUILDING and Sterling Bank among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.35% and 6.85% respectively.

Percentage Losers

UHOMREIT led other price decliners as it shed 9.95% of its share price to close at N46.15 from the previous close of N51.25.

NAHCO and Nem Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.94% and 9.92% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 52 million units of its shares in 896 deals, valued at about N3.4 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 56 million units of its shares in 966 deals, valued at N1.19 billion.

Fidelity Bank traded about 24 million units of its shares in 580 deals, valued at about N431.6 billion.