Adebayo Obajemu

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that it is completing modalities for the award of contract for the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

The government gave an assurance on Tuesday that by December, the reserved and preferred bidders would be known.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, made the disclosure during a ministerial press briefing to mark the second anniversary of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Adeyoye said that the government was transparent to ensure investor confidence in adopting private sector partnerships.

She said in February, 32 firms were shortlisted, adding that bids of 10 applicants were currently being evaluated.

The official said that names of successful pre-qualified bidders would soon be announced.

Adeyoye said that technical and legal issues as well as right of way recovery and compensations for property were being addressed to ensure seamless takeoff.

She listed the stages for selecting the different categories of bidders, assuring that the project would be awarded between November and December.

According to her: “By December, we should be able to come to close on the reserved and preferred bidders.

“There is no reason we should not get financial closure by the end of the year so that you know who the preferred bidder is and the reserved bidder.

“All the technical studies such as geological surveys, biometric surveys and enumerations have all been done in the data room