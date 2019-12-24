Power Minister suspends Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company MD

The Minister of Power, Mr Sale Mamman, has order the immediate step-down of Dr. Marilyn Amobi, Managing Director of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET).

Mr Aaron Artimas, the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media and Communication, announced the decision in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Artimas said that the decision was continuation of the reorganisation/sanitation in the Ministry of Power.

He said that the minister directed that the decision should take effect immediately.

“‘In view of this, the minister has also directed the constitution of a five-man investigative committee to look into the myriads of complaints against the MD/CEO

“This is with the view to restoring sanity in the management of the company. Consequently, she is to handover to the most senior director in the organisation, ‘’ he said.

Earlier in the day, Sale had ordered the suspension of the Managing Director of Rural Electrification, Ms Damilola Ogunbiyi. (NAN)