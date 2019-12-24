Nigerian equity market heads for Xmas holiday bearish, sheds 0.09%

The Nigerian equity market was in the red zone on Christmas eve as it dipped 0.09 per cent due to sell-off on GTBank, Zenith Bank and 10 other stocks.

The All-Share Index (ASI) shed 24.92 absolute points, representing 0.09 per cent fall to close at 26,090.88 points, while Market Capitalization lost N11.09 billion, representing 0.09 per cent dip to close at N12.60trillion.

UNILEVER emerged top gainer among eight others, Law Union Insurance led 11 other losers.

The volume of stocks investors traded increased by 71.83 per cent to 324.400 million from 188.791 million the previous day, while the total value of stock traded decreased by 31.66% from ₦2.431 billion to ₦1.661 billion in 1,993 deals.

The Financial Services sector led the activity chart with 288.252 million shares exchanged for ₦1.43 billion. Conglomerates came next with 29.577 million shares traded for ₦0.042 billion, Consumer Goods, Industrial Goods, Services sectors followed in that order on the activity chart.

Lawunion, Access, Zenith Bank, Transcorp and FBNH were the most active stocks by volume.