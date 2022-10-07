Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, has signed an Executive Order 21 prohibiting the use of public schools for political parties without the approval of the state ministry of education.

Wike said the application for approval must be submitted at least two weeks before the date of the campaign.

The governor spoke while signing a motion passed by the State Assembly to de-recognise Celestine Omehia as former Governor of Rivers State.

The governor noted that applicants will also deposit the sum of five million caution fees in case participants in a rally destroy facilities in the schools.

Wike stressed that a local council chairman has the right to stop any rally if approval is not sought.

He also warned that the state government will not allow political parties and their supporters to disturb the peace in the state with political campaigns.