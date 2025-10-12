Former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has voiced deep concern over what he described as the growing disillusionment of Nigerian youths with the country’s leadership and future, warning that despair and voter apathy would only strengthen anti-democratic forces.

Atiku, in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday, said he recently met with a delegation of young Nigerians from across the 19 northern states, led by Alhaji Adamu Bappa Gombe, who expressed frustration over bad governance, fraudulent elections, and worsening economic hardship.

“I am extremely concerned at how young Nigerians are losing hope about the future of our country,” Atiku said.

“Every time they come to have a conversation with me about bad governance, fraudulent elections, and the resultant hardship being faced by citizens, I deeply feel sad about the situation.”

The former vice president noted that the youths lamented how poor policies have crippled their businesses and undermined their confidence in the electoral process.

He, however, urged them not to give up but to remain engaged in political participation, insisting that meaningful change can only come through the ballot box.

“I have continued to encourage them not to give up. I told them the change they desire can only come through the ballot,” he stated.

“I reminded them that they have a responsibility to mobilize their fellow young people to keep participating in the process of leadership recruitment through elections.”

Atiku decried the persistent voter apathy witnessed in Nigeria, noting that the 25 to 30 percent turnout in every election cycle is “deeply discouraging.” He challenged the youth to reverse the trend in 2027 by mobilizing en masse to influence the outcome of future elections.

“The change they desire cannot be attained by voter apathy,” he warned. “I challenged them to make a huge difference by influencing massive participation in 2027.”

Reaffirming his political mission, Atiku vowed to continue working toward restoring democratic integrity and rescuing the nation from the grip of what he termed “anti-democratic forces.”

“On our part, we shall not relent until Nigeria is recovered from anti-democratic forces,” he declared.