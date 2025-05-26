A viral video making the rounds online has captured a police officer allegedly extorting motorists by demanding either ₦5,000 or five (5) litres of fuel for their failure to present proof of Electronic Central Motor Registry (ECMR) registration.

The footage, shared on Sunday by an X (formerly Twitter) user Teniola (@Teeniiola), revealed the officer stopping a group of travellers along the Benin Bypass and demanding to see their ECMR documents.

Business Hallmark recalls that the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun had in 2024 suspended the enforcement of ECMR registration following widespread public backlash.

Many Nigerians had pointed accusing fingers at the police for exploiting the policy to extort vehicle owners.

In the trending video, one of the travellers was heard telling the officer that the enforcement of ECMR has been suspended and therefore illegal.

The officer, however, remained unperturbed, saying, “You can make call now,” referring to the traveller’s suggestion to report the incident.

When the group asked, “What do you want us to do?”, the officer bluntly demanded five litres of fuel, adding, “We’ll go and buy it, that’s 5k.”

“You want 5k from each of us abi?” one of the travellers asked, as the officer was seen instructing another to bring three litres of fuel.

Reacting to the video, spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, SP Edafe Bright condemned the officer’s conduct in a post on X.

“My God. Thanks for recording this. Little by little, all the moles will be taken out of the system,” he wrote.

“All these Policemen bringing shame to us, one by one, they will be sent out of the organisation. Maybe when they become jobless, they will go into content creation. This is embarrassing and the force is on it.”