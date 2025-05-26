FCTA shuts Access Bank, FIRS offices, others over unpaid ground rent

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has sealed off multiple high-profile properties in Abuja, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) office in Zone 5, a branch of Access Bank, and a Total Petrol Station in Wuse over alleged non-payment of ground rent dating back decades.

The FIRS office, it was learnt , had allegedly failed on its statutory obligations for over 25 years, forcing the FCTA to revoke its Right of Occupancy and seal off the premises.

Similarly, Access Bank’s Wuse branch and the adjoining Total Filling Station were closed down for defaulting on ground rent payments for 34 years.

In a letter dated March 13, 2025, signed by Director of Land Administration, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the FCTA noted that the affected property was officially allocated to Rana Tahir Furniture Nigeria Limited, not Access Bank directly.

“The Minister of Federal Capital Territory has in the exercise of powers conferred on him under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, revoked your rights, interests and privileges over Plot No. 2456 within Wuse I, Cadastral Zone A02, Abuja,” the letter read.

It further stated that “The revocation is in view of your continued contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy by failing to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for Thirty-Four (34) years.”

FCTA officials revealed that multiple notices and public announcements had been issued since 2023, calling on allottees to settle outstanding ground rent bills.

The recent enforcement marks part of a broader crackdown on property titleholders across the capital city.

Earlier this year, the FCTA revoked 4,794 land titles in prime districts such as Wuse, Maitama, Asokoro, and Garki for similar violations. According to official figures, a staggering 8,375 property owners are currently owing approximately ₦6.97 billion in ground rent arrears—some dating back over four decades.

Speaking on the development, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, reiterated the government’s commitment to enforcing land laws strictly and fairly.

“These revocations were executed in accordance with Section 28(5) of the Land Use Act, which permits the government to reclaim land from titleholders who fail to meet the conditions of their occupancy rights,” he said.