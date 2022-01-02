The Zamfara State Police Command says it has rescued 21 children abducted on Friday night by bandits while being taken to an Almajiri school in Zamfara State.

The bandits had blocked the Gusau-Funtua federal highway in Tsafe Local Government Area in the state and abducted several people in five vehicles, mostly commercial vehicles.

The Zamfara State police spokesperson Mohammed Shehu, however said in a statement that some of those abducted have been rescued.

According to him, the police acting on information that bandits had blocked the road, sent a team to dislodge the gunmen.

“The police operatives succeeded in rescuing 21 kidnapped children including two female who were coming from Rini village in Bakura area of Zamfara State to Katsina State for Almajiri Islamic school. Along with their scholar, Lawali Ibrahim, and the driver of the vehicle were among the victims that are currently in captivity,” the statement said.

Mr Shehu said the commissioner of police had deployed more officers to complement the effort of the joint security operatives working to rescue the remaining victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

He also called on drivers to avoid night journey.

Bandits in Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina states now attack highways, forcing the closure of major roads including the Jibia-Zurmi-Kaura Namoda-Gusau road, and Kankara-Sheme road in Katsina and Zamfara states.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!