Two policemen are feared killed, while a patrol vehicle and motorcycle have been burnt in two checkpoint attacks and shootings in Enugu on Wednesday evening.

The command’s spokesman Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the shooting, without giving further details, in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

A NAN correspondent, who visited the scenes of the attacks within Obeagu-Amechi in Enugu South local government area and Amagunze in Nkanu East LGA on Thursday morning, saw the burnt vehicle and motorcycle.

Remains of the two policemen and a civilian, allegedly killed by the unknown gunmen, had been evacuated.

Police have cordoned off and diverted traffic at the section of the Enugu-Amechi-Agbani Road in the Obeagu-Amechi community, where the attackers razed the vehicle and motorcycle.

However, the police spokesman said information about the attacks at the checkpoints within the two council areas was still sketchy.

“Meanwhile, preliminary investigations have commenced. Further development will be communicated, please,’’ he said.

However, an eyewitness and commercial tricycle rider, Obinna Nweke, told NAN that the shooting started at about 5:30 p.m. and lasted for over an hour.

Mr Nweke revealed that about 12 fully-armed policemen manned the checkpoint at the Obeagu Amechi as he passed through the checkpoints three times while plying the route picking his passengers.

“What happened at the section of the road at Obeagu Amechi community was like a war situation as the heavy shooting continued unabated and everybody had to run for safety.

“After the gun duel between the police and unknown gunmen around 7:00 p.m., the whole Enugu-Amechi-Agbani Road was deserted,’’ he said.

Another witness, Chimezie Okoh, explained that he passed through the road at about 6:45 p.m. when the shooting had stopped at the Obeagu-Amechi.

“Thank God, myself and commercial motorcycle operator carrying me are still alive and not hit by stray bullets emanating from the crossfire.

“However, I saw a policeman whose head had been shattered with bullets and another policeman lying lifeless.

“And after passing a small bridge near the checkpoint, I saw a lifeless civilian, probably hit by a stray bullet, in front of a building suspected to be a church.”