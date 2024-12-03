Dele Farotimi ‘disappears’ after revealing Afe Babalola wrote a petition against him

Lawyer and human rights activist, Dele Farotimi, has reportedly been abducted by men suspected to operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, moments after detailing how a celebrated lawyer and elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola, wrote a petition against him in Ekiti State.

Mr. Farotimi, a key member of the Obidient Movement, had in the statement shared via his X account earlier on Tuesday, disclosed that that police had shown his pastor friends in Ekiti a petition written by Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, in Ekiti State, addressed to the Ekiti State Police Command, and demanded that they lure him to a church to facilitate his arrest.

Babalola’s issue with him, he said, has to do with a book he he wrote, ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System,’ in which he narrated experiences with the justice system in Nigeria, including his personal experience in a case he was involved in some years ago that had a connection with the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

In the statement titled, “They want to silence me,” he disclosed that, “on Monday, the 11th of November 2024, I was informed that an invitation letter from Zone 2 Police Command was delivered to my office. The letter requested that I report to the station on Wednesday, the 13th of November 2024, at 10:00 AM.

“Accompanied by my legal counsel, I arrived at the station at 9:45 AM on the stated date. At the station, I was presented with a petition written by a lawyer on behalf of Mr. Tony Elumelu, accusing me of defamation. Despite finding the petition baseless, I addressed its content. Subsequently, I met with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) in charge of Zone 2. After discussions, I was released on bail on self- recognisance and asked to return to the station on Thursday, the 21st of November 2024.

“Following this, I informed my friend, Pastor Sam Aiyedogbon of Realm of Glory International Churches, about the incident. On Saturday, the 16th of November 2024, Pastor Sam informed me that one of the pastors in his church, John Ntekume, had been abducted by the police, interrogated, and then returned to the church. He was coerced to write a statement along with another pastor, Obiorah Ochokwu. The police showed them a petition written by Chief Afe Babalola in Ekiti State, addressed to the Ekiti State Police Command, and demanded that they lure me to the church to facilitate my arrest.

“The pastors informed the police that they had no means of doing so, as I am not a hidden person and do not have a direct relationship with them. They explained that I had preached at their church as a guest of their senior pastor and left. From their accounts, it became evident that the officers were from the Ekiti State Police Command.

“I found it perplexing that the police would attempt to lure me through such means, especially since I had already reported to Zone 2 on the 13th of November 2024 and was scheduled to return on the 21st of November 2024. During my visit, I even met with the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 2, who supervises the entire Southwest police formations.

“I honoured the invitation on the 21st of November 2024 again in the company of my legal counsel and was permitted to leave. However, I subsequently began receiving suspicious messages from individuals clearly attempting to lure me to certain locations where I feared I might be abducted. It became evident that these individuals were operating outside standard procedures.

“As a precaution, I approached the Lagos State High Court, seeking enforcement and protection of my fundamental human rights against these unconventional tactics. I also alerted my associates and staff, urging them to exercise caution.

“To my dismay, the situation escalated when one of my domestic staff was targeted. These individuals contacted him, claiming to have a package for him at Evron Food Store on Chevron Drive, Lekki. Having been forewarned, he asked them to leave the package with the store’s security personnel. When their attempts to coerce the security guard into luring my staff failed, they arrested the guard, took him to Zone 2 Police Station, and questioned him about my home address and wife’s contact information. The security guard was released on bail later that evening.

“I must reiterate that I am a law-abiding citizen. I have consistently honoured every lawful invitation by the Nigeria Police Force. However, these recent developments targeting my associates, tracking my phone, and harassing innocent individuals are deeply concerning.

“It has therefore become clear, and it is no longer hidden, that there are policemen from the Ekiti State Police Command who are currently working out of Zone 2 Police Station on a mission to abduct me.

“Now, this leads me to ask a question: if I faithfully attended the police station as invited, why not invite me in the same manner again? Assuming there is even a charge, it does not take a lawyer to point out that law enforcement officers going around arresting people connected to me and intimidating them is not the proper way to carry out a lawful arrest. So, I have good reason to be fearful for my life, my personal liberty, and even the well-being of those around me.

“You will all recall, gentlemen of the press, that in February 2021, I publicly disclosed a murder plot against me. I was given six names by the person who revealed the plot. I mentioned three with specificity to the Lagos Commissioner of Police at the time, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, who is now part of Lagos State Parks and Services. One of the persons whose name I did not disclose at the time was a serving police officer. Of the three that were specifically mentioned, one is a traditional ruler. All this happened in 2021, and the police never once investigated these claims. Yet, the same police are now surreptitiously trying to abduct me outside the procedure of the law.

“Now let me be clear: I wrote a book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System. I wrote the truth, and I stand by every single word in that book. Should anyone be aggrieved, there are clear provisions for redress. Even if one elects to pursue criminal proceedings and attempts to criminalise free speech, as Chief Afe Babalola is attempting to do, there is still a lawful process to follow. It is no accident that the Ekiti State Police Command has been enlisted in this injustice and has become an instrument of evil.

“Chief Afe Babalola is the largest employer of labour and the highest taxpayer in Ekiti State. Abducting me to be tried in Ekiti State is not justice but a witch hunt. I am being prepared for the gallows by Chief Afe Babalola and his minions, who are doing his bidding in Ekiti State. If I have committed a crime, it was not done in Ekiti State. I live in Lagos, I work in Lagos, and every event described in my book occurred in Lagos State. The res is in Lagos. What I alleged Chief Afe Babalola did, he did in Lagos. I published my book in Lagos. If I have done anything deserving of criminalisation, those acts occurred in Lagos State. All we have seen so far is unbridled impunity unleashed on a citizen.

“I wrote a book and called it Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System. There is justice for the accused, there is justice for the victim, and there must be justice for the state. For the accused to have justice, the scale must not only be balanced, but it must also clearly be seen as balanced.

“Deploying this police impunity in pursuit of me, when I could simply be invited, clearly shows the level of evil that has been unleashed against me. Truth dies in darkness. Darkness is when you see the truth and do not speak or are intimidated into silence.”

Farotimi was subsequently picked up by individuals suspected to be security operatives.

Family denied Access

Inibehe Effiong, a human rights lawyer, who said he has been in contact with his family, disclosed that members of his family have not been granted access to him, while disclosing that he got information from his sources in the police force that some highly placed individuals want to use the opportunity to deal with Farotimi, a known government critic, and silence him.

Effiong wrote: “I have been in contact with Dele Farotimi in the last few days. During the course of our last conversation over the weekend, he updated me on efforts by the Police to arrest him in respect of a petition which he said has been written against him by Chief Afe Babalola, SAN.

“The petition is said to contain allegation of defamation of character. According to Comrade Farotimi, Chief Afe Babalola SAN is coming after him because of the contents a his recently published book titled: NIGERIA AND ITS CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM.

“In the book, he narrated his experiences with the justice system in Nigeria, including his personal experience in a case he was involved in some years ago involving the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“Based on what he told me, very highly placed individuals in government have shown sinister interest in the case and are trying to deal with him.

“His immediate family has no access to him at this time and does not know where he has been taken to.

“I call on the Nigeria Police Force to grant him access to his family and his lawyers and release Mr Dele Farotimi immediately.

“The use of the police to pursue private interest is unacceptable. The police is supposed to serve public interest.”