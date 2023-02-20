Police kill six gunmen, foil attack on divisional HQ in Anambra

The Anambra police command says its operatives have killed six gunmen and foiled an attack on its divisional headquarters in Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA of the state.

Ikenga Tochukwu, police spokesperson in Anambra, in a statement said the gunmen attacked the police station on Sunday morning.

The police spokesperson said officers on duty engaged the assailants in a shootout and overpowered them, adding that six of the gunmen were killed.

“Police operatives attached to 33 Police Divisional Headquarters, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi LGA today 19/2/2023 by 5:58 am, foiled an attack by IPOB/ESN insurgents on the police facility, neutralized six of the insurgents,” he said.

“The outlawed IPOB/ESN insurgents came in their numbers with two SUV vehicles and one Toyota Sienna, armed with guns, IEDs and petrol bombs, started shooting indiscriminately to gain entrance to the station and were fiercely engaged and resisted by the divisional police officer and his men in a long gun battle before the prompt reinforcement team, made up of the military and PMF operatives arrived the scene.

“During the gun duel, unfortunately, one police operative attached to the station was fatally wounded and an office in the facility was partially affected by the petrol bomb the insurgents threw inside the station. Also, one patrol vehicle parked in front of the station was set ablaze by the gunmen.

“While some of the insurgents escaped with gun shots injuries, the situation is under control and the incident is still being assessed.”

Ikenga said said items recovered from the attackers include two Ak47 rifles, one Toyota sienna vehicle and charms.

He added that joint operations are still ongoing to track down the fleeing insurgents.

The development comes less than a week after police officers foiled an attack on a divisional headquarters in Ogidi, Idemili north LGA of the state.