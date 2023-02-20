Woman burns self to death over inability to repay N70k loan in Ogun

A middle-aged woman identified as Mama Dada, on Saturday, set herself ablaze in her rented apartment at Itoko area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Reports said the woman committed suicide over her inability to repay a loan she took from a microfinance bank.

The woman’s remains were burnt beyond recognition and the entire building was also razed.

Vanguard quoted Rasheed Aina, who resides near the deceased’s residence to have said: “The woman killed herself because of her inability to repay a loan she took from a microfinance bank.

“From the information I gathered from her neighbour, the loan was to the tune of N70,000.”

On his part, Secretary of the Community Development Association in the area, Mr. Babawale, said: “The woman was owing the ‘Gbomu le lantern’ the sum of N70,000. Because she was unable to meet up with the repayment, she then sent her last born to buy fuel and also used style to discharge the small boy. She locked herself up inside the room and wet everywhere with petrol including herself and set the whole place on fire.”

Meanwhile, her corpse has since been deposited at the state General Hospital, Ijaye by the Ogun State Fire Service.