The Katsina State Police Command says it has killed several terrorists after foiling attack on Wapa Village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday.

Gambo Isah, the state police spokesman who disclosed this in a statement, said many terrorists were killed by the police tactical team while rescuing victims abducted by the hoodlums.

According to Isah, the well-armed terrorists, no fewer than 24 in number stormed the community in their usual style, riding on motorcycles before sending the community into confusion, shooting sporadically.

However, the swift intervention of the police tactical team was able to bring the situation under control, killing and injuring many terrorists in the attack, PPRO said

SP Gambo gave the identities of the two abducted victims rescued by the police tactical team who successfully foiled the terrorist attack as follows: Alhaji Aminu Wapa and Wada Sale both of Wapa village, Kurfi LGA of the state.

“Today (Friday)19/08/2022 at about 0100hrs, a distress call was received that terrorists, numbering twenty-four (24), on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Wapa village, Kurfi LGA of Katsina state and kidnapped the duo of one Alhaji Aminu Wapa and Wada Sale of Wapa village, Kurfi LGA,” the statement said.

“On receipt of the information, the Command deployed its tactical teams to the area and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel.

“The team successfully repelled the terrorists and rescued all the kidnapped victims. Many terrorists were feared to have been killed and/or fatally wounded during the encounter.

“A team of policemen are still combing the area with a view to arresting the wounded terrorists and/or recover their dead bodies.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina state Command, CP Idrisu Dabban Dauda, psc+, fdc, appreciated the efforts of the personnel in repelling the terrorists. He also urges members of the public to continue to cooperate with security agencies in the ongoing campaign against terrorists in the state.”