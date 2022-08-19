Army kills two in Abia as hoodlums kill soldier

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army have killed two in Ohafia area of Abia State after a soldier attached to the 14 Brigade in the state was killed by hoodlums.

Some gunmen were said to have killed the soldier, who was in mufti, at the Ebem Market near the post office on Wednesday.

A source told Punch that said after the incident, the army authorities were contacted and soldiers were deployed in the area.

The source said, “The killed solider was among those who just passed out from military depots. He didn’t argue with them neither did anything transpire between him and them.

“Following a distress call, the army went there and saw the gunmen and killed two of them. Their pump-action rifles, machetes and two motorcycles were collected.”

However, a local said more than six persons, including a motorcyclist, sustained bullet wounds during the incident.

Attempts to get the reaction of the military in Ohafia were futile as the phone lines of the army spokesperson were not reachable.

Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, could not be reached for comment as of press time.