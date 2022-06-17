Police kill four terrorists, apprehend female arms supplier in Kaduna

The police Special Tactical Squad Force Headquarters, Abuja (STS) in conjunction with Operation Yaki, Kaduna State Command have killed four terrorists along Saminaka-Jos highway in the state.

DSP Mohammed Jalige, the Spokesperson for the state police command, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Jalige said the incident occurred on Wednesday, June 15 when the police intercepted the bandits in a Volkswagen Sharon car.

The car was said to be driven by one James Dawi, 31, of Vom town in the Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He further the operation led to the arrest of a female accomplice who confessed during the investigation that he supplied arms and ammunition to bandits in Kaduna State.

“The operatives with tactical precision were able to terminally injure four suspects. The injured suspects were evacuated to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna where they were pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” Jalige said.

The police, however, regretted that some members of the gang escaped into the forest with bullet wounds they sustained during a gun battle with security personnel.

Jalige said one Ak-49 rifle loaded with six rounds of live ammunition, one Ak-47 rifle, one empty magazine, 134 rounds of different calibres of live ammunition and an operational motor vehicle were recovered in the course of the operation.

There is an ongoing investigation to get the identities of the gang members and unravel their source of getting arms, the police spokesperson said