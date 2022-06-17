ISIS releases names of ISWAP commanders killed by Nigerian soldiers

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has released a list of commanders of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), its affiliate group, killed by soldiers.
Nigerian troops in collaboration with Multinational Joint Task Force operatives had gunned down terrorists in an encounter which happened some weeks ago.
ake Chad and fringes of Sambisa forest.
Soldiers had stormed the terrorists camp at the fringes of Lake Chad, which harboured more than 3,000 fighters of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram.
Reports said the troops and the terrorists were locked in a gun battle which lasted for more than three hours.
Two terrorist commanders were reportedly arrested by the troops.
“Two terrorists were captured alive. During their testimonies, they confessed that the camp was led by top commanders led by one Abu Ikilima. Three Khayds (governors), three Munzul (commanding officers), 1 Nakib (commander) of the Boko Haram as well as several other fighters were neutralised,” a source told Daily Trust.
In a video released by ISIS, the names of the murdered ISWAP commanders were released.
They are:
Abu Musab al-Yobawi
Abu Nu’man al-Amni
Abu Abdullah al-Barnawi
Abu ‘Ammara al-Barnawi
Abu Anas al-I’alami
Abdul Malik al-Barnawi
Abu Sufyan al-I’alami
Shaykh Abu Bakr al-Da’wi
Abu Usama Goneri
Abu Sa’d al-Ansari
Abu Jabbar al-Barnawi
Abu Anas al-Barnawi
Abu Abdul Rahman al-Katsanawi
Abu Maryam al-Gaidami
Abu Salman al-Ansari
Baka Goneiri
Abu Mustafa al-‘Askari
Farooq al-Barnawi
Abu Ahmad al-I’alami
Al-Qassim Al-Barnawi
Mustafa al-Barnawi
Abbas al-Ansari
Musa al-Ansari