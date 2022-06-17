ISIS releases names of ISWAP commanders killed by Nigerian soldiers

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has released a list of commanders of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), its affiliate group, killed by soldiers.

Nigerian troops in collaboration with Multinational Joint Task Force operatives had gunned down terrorists in an encounter which happened some weeks ago.

ake Chad and fringes of Sambisa forest.

Soldiers had stormed the terrorists camp at the fringes of Lake Chad, which harboured more than 3,000 fighters of the Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram.

Reports said the troops and the terrorists were locked in a gun battle which lasted for more than three hours.

Two terrorist commanders were reportedly arrested by the troops.

“Two terrorists were captured alive. During their testimonies, they confessed that the camp was led by top commanders led by one Abu Ikilima. Three Khayds (governors), three Munzul (commanding officers), 1 Nakib (commander) of the Boko Haram as well as several other fighters were neutralised,” a source told Daily Trust.

In a video released by ISIS, the names of the murdered ISWAP commanders were released.

They are:

Abu Musab al-Yobawi

Abu Nu’man al-Amni

Abu Abdullah al-Barnawi

Abu ‘Ammara al-Barnawi

Abu Anas al-I’alami

Abdul Malik al-Barnawi

Abu Sufyan al-I’alami

Shaykh Abu Bakr al-Da’wi

Abu Usama Goneri

Abu Sa’d al-Ansari

Abu Jabbar al-Barnawi

Abu Anas al-Barnawi

Abu Abdul Rahman al-Katsanawi

Abu Maryam al-Gaidami

Abu Salman al-Ansari

Baka Goneiri

Abu Mustafa al-‘Askari

Farooq al-Barnawi

Abu Ahmad al-I’alami

Al-Qassim Al-Barnawi

Mustafa al-Barnawi

Abbas al-Ansari

Musa al-Ansari