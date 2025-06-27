Police inspector on special duty in Niger State shoots self dead, investigation underway

A police inspector identified as Bassey Asuquo, serving with the 28 Police Mobile Force (PMF), Umuahia, Abia State, has allegedly taken his own life while on special duty in Sarkin-Pawa, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday around 1:50 a.m., according to sources familiar with the matter.

Inspector Asuquo, who had been deployed to the area for a special assignment, was reportedly exhibiting unusual behaviour in the days leading up to the incident. Concerned by his conduct, his Unit Commander had ordered that his rifle be retrieved and secured at the Sarkin-Pawa Police Division as a precautionary measure.

However, further findings revealed that Asuquo managed to access the rifle of a fellow officer who was asleep at the time. He allegedly used the weapon to shoot himself in the head.

His body has since been deposited at the General Hospital in Sarkin-Pawa.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Niger State, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said an investigation had been launched to uncover the circumstances surrounding the suicide.

“Confirmed. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident,” Abiodun stated.

The case has sparked fresh concerns over the mental health and psychological well-being of security personnel deployed to high-stress environments.