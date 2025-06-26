Absence of sanitary inspectors contributed to environmental degradation – Ogbonna

The Abia State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna, has attributed the environmental degradation previously witnessed in the state to the prolonged absence of active Sanitary Inspectors.

Speaking on Thursday during the official flag-off ceremony of the restoration of house-to-house sanitary inspection services (locally known as Ndi Ole Ala), Ogbonna noted that while the Sanitary Inspectors were still on government payroll, their core services had become obsolete under past administrations.

“It is important to state that the workers were there, but their services became extinct. The system went moribund, and that significantly contributed to the poor waste management in Abia before Governor Alex Otti assumed office,” he said.

Ogbonna emphasized that Governor Otti’s administration is determined to restore functionality across all sectors, including environmental sanitation, stressing that the reintroduction of the Inspectors would complement existing efforts to improve hygiene across the state.

“What we are doing today is commissioning the Inspectors to ensure they carry out their duties effectively—no more littering of the environment. From today, we expect significant improvement in environmental cleanliness,” he added.

The Commissioner also identified inadequate funding as a key factor responsible for the decline in sanitary inspection services in the past. He commended Governor Otti’s commitment to reversing the trend by providing necessary support to ensure the success of the revived programme.

“We are all witnesses to the kind of administrations we had in the past. It is possible the Inspectors became ineffective due to lack of proper funding and attention. But our present Governor has made it clear that no aspect of his administration will be neglected. The Inspectors must now follow his footsteps by remaining focused and diligent in their responsibilities,” Ogbonna stated.

Also speaking, Dr. Obi-Eze Adimuko, an Environmental Health Officer and Deputy Rector of the Abia State College of Health Sciences and Management, described the initiative as timely and critical.

“Environmental health is key. Cleanliness is next to godliness, and prevention is always better and cheaper than cure. If we can prevent the sources of disease, treatment becomes easier,” he said.

Dr. Adimuko praised Governor Otti for revitalizing the environmental health sector and called for the recruitment of more professionals to address manpower shortages. He revealed that sanitary inspectors have been motivated with incentives, including an extension of service years, regular payment of entitlements, and official recognition.

“Our officers are determined and ready to work. With the kind of motivation we have received, we are more than prepared to deliver,” he assured.

Mrs. Onyinyechi Nwaigwe, Chairperson of the Forum of Environmental Heads of Departments (HODs) in Abia State, expressed gratitude to the current administration, noting that Sanitary Inspectors had not received such attention in over three decades.

“For 30 years, Sanitary Inspectors have not had it this good. We are now fully ready to execute our duties, which will not only improve the environment but also reduce disease burden and enhance commerce and the state’s economy,” she said.

Nwaigwe emphasized that funding challenges had previously hindered their effectiveness, especially in accessing rural communities for inspection. However, with renewed government support, she said they are now motivated to conduct thorough house-to-house inspections across the state.

Also contributing, Mr. Obi Udegha, Director of Environmental Health, dispelled the notion that Sanitary Inspectors were non-existent, stating instead that they were rendered inactive due to inadequate funding.

He praised Governor Otti for revitalizing the sanitary inspection programme and reaffirmed the Inspectors’ readiness to serve.

“Many of us want to be relevant in our profession again. This re-launch gives us that opportunity,” Udegha said.

The reintroduction of house-to-house sanitary inspection services marks a significant step by the Abia State Government toward restoring public health standards and environmental cleanliness in the state.