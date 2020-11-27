Kunle Idowu

Retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Peter Ogunyanwo yesterday posited that the Nigerian Police brutalise people because they don’t go through human right courses.

He also attributed some of the infractions that led to their human right abuse to the poor salaries they receive as take home.

Ogunyanwo, a member of the Ogun Judicial Panel of Investigation made these known in Abeokuta,while speaking on a case involving one Mr. Olalekan Olakitan Solomon, a petitioner who petitioned CSP Adesina Oyetunji, DSP Sarafa Raheem and Inspector Oladeni Samson for violating his right, extortion and illegal detention.

After cross examining the officers, Ogunyanwo said it was saddening to know that CSP Adesina Oyetunji and DSP Sarafa Raheem only had four and six trainings respectively throughout their over 33 years in the force without human rights courses.

He advised that an average police officer should know that without the public, he or she cannot do the Policing job effectively, adding that police should not see members of the public as their enemies or servants.

“Without security operatives, the public cannot live in peace and the security personnel cannot do it alone too, both should partner together for peace to reign, because without peace, there cannot be development. That is the spirit behind community policing that the federal government is pushing for”, DIG Ogunyanwo noted.

He called for attitudinal change in the way police officers perform their duties as he equal advised that investigation should be carried out diligently as a team work so that cases were not thrown out of court on the basis of lack of proper investigation.