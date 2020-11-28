Mrs. Ezinne Maria Ebi, mother of former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and ex chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, has passed away, aged 91.

The late Mrs. Ebi hailed from Umuogbu, Urualla, Ideato North LGA, Imo State and was married to late Fabian Ebi of blessed memory.

She was a successful trader in Port Harcourt and later in Aba where she relocated to with her late husband after the civil war.

Though she lost her husband over 25 years ago, she was able to hold her family together through prayers and commitment.

A close family source told Businesses Hallmark that the late Mrs Ebi lived a rich and fulfilling life and was a true matriarch of the sprawling Ebi clan.

“She was a very dotting mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was beloved by her children. She was a compassionate person who wore her Christian fate with true humility. Mama will be sorely missed. Her kindness and warmth were legendary.”

The late Mrs. Ebi is survived by nine children, including Mr. Ebi, a boardroom maestro who currently chairs AIICO Pension, and serves as a Non Executive Director at Dangote Group, and many grand and great grand children.

The family is yet to announced burial arrangements.