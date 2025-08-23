Connect with us

Published

6 mins ago

on

Police create two new area commands, upgrade five stations in Benue

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the establishment of two additional Area Commands and the upgrade of five police stations to divisional status in Benue State.

The move follows a security review of the state, particularly in violence-prone local government areas where increased police presence and deployment have become critical.

The newly created commands are Daudu Area Command, which will oversee Guma, Daudu, Yelwata, and Agan Divisions; and Naka Area Command, which will supervise Naka, Apa, Agatu, and Okpokolo Divisions.

In addition, the police stations at Ayilamo, Yelwata, Jato-Aka, Okpokolo, and Agan have been upgraded to full-fledged divisional headquarters.

According to the Force, the restructuring is designed to close operational gaps, improve police visibility, and ensure effective coverage of hard-to-reach areas.

“This strategic step will enhance response to distress calls, speed up conflict resolution, and bring policing services closer to communities,” the statement added.

The IGP charged the Benue State Commissioner of Police and officers deployed to the new formations to demonstrate professionalism and renewed commitment to securing lives and property.

He also urged residents and the state government to continue supporting police operations, noting that collaboration remains vital for sustaining peace.

Egbetokun further directed commissioners in other states with similar security challenges to develop practical strategies for community-driven policing, assuring them of the Force Headquarters’ support and resources to deliver effective and sustainable security nationwide.

