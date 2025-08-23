Connect with us

Defence Headquarters clarifies CDS comment on self-protection

The Defence Headquarters has dismissed claims that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lt.-Gen. Christopher Musa, urged Nigerians to bear arms as part of efforts to address insecurity.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, explained that the CDS’ comments during a Channels Television interview on Thursday were misinterpreted.

According to Gusau, the CDS only encouraged Nigerians to acquire basic survival and self-protection skills, similar to learning life skills such as driving, swimming, taekwondo, judo, and boxing.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the CDS did not call for citizens to carry arms or engage in illegal possession of firearms,” Gusau stated. “He is fully aware of Nigerian laws prohibiting unauthorised weapons. His advice focused on resilience, situational awareness, and lawful preparedness, not illegal activity.”

The statement added that promoting security consciousness and practical self-defence skills at all levels is vital, as such abilities enhance individual readiness and contribute to national security.

“We urge the public to rely on verified sources when interpreting statements and avoid circulating misleading information. The Armed Forces remain committed to the safety and well-being of all Nigerians,” Gusau said.

He further noted that the military and other security agencies are recording significant successes in combating insecurity nationwide, underscoring the government’s sustained commitment to peace and stability.

