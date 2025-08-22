Amnesty blasts FG over failure to protect Nigerians as killings escalate

Amnesty International has issued a scathing indictment of the Federal Government, accusing it of gross failure to protect Nigerians as the country reels under relentless violence and bloodshed.

In its latest report released Friday via X (@AmnestyNigeria), the global rights group said at least 65 people were massacred in a single week, in what it described as a shocking testament to the government’s inability to safeguard lives and bring criminals to justice.

“This week alone, at least 65 people have been killed in horrific attacks,” Amnesty said. “In Katsina State, gunmen stormed a mosque, killing over 50 worshippers and abducting more than 60 others. In Plateau State, over 15 farmers were slaughtered in Mangu LGA, displacing more than 200 residents.”

The organisation warned that the surge in killings, kidnappings and armed attacks across the country points to a complete collapse of security. “Alarming escalation of attacks, abductions for ransom and frequent killings across Nigeria have left people feeling more unsafe, showing utter failure of the Nigerian authorities to protect lives and properties,” the statement read.

Amnesty accused the authorities of turning a blind eye to incessant bloodshed and failing to hold perpetrators accountable. “People should not be abandoned to the mercy of rampaging gunmen. No one deserves to live constantly bracing for the next attack or abduction,” it said.

The rights body reminded the government that it is bound under international human rights law, regional treaties and Nigeria’s constitution to protect citizens without discrimination – including the fundamental right to life.

“With every attack, the government’s inaction sends a chilling message: lives do not matter. Nigerians deserve peace, not endless promises,” Amnesty declared.