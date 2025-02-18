Police confirm six deaths in Osun political crisis

Police in Osun State has confirmed that six people died in the political unrest that enveloped the state on Monday.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, expressed sympathy for those who lost loved ones and property.

Opalola stated that the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Abba, has assured the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

“The events of yesterday left six people dead and many others hospitalised.

“We are deeply saddened by what happened, and various groups have been called for meetings. The Commissioner of Police has held a series of discussions to ensure such incidents do not recur.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected, including those who lost their lives and property. The CP assures the public of a thorough investigation and promises that the perpetrators will face the full weight of the law,” Opalola said.

Pleading for calm, Opalola urged residents to remain patient, allow security operatives to carry out their duties, and restore peace.

She added, “Those fomenting trouble should desist from such acts. This state is known for peace.

“We will not allow anyone to disrupt the peace of our state. The IGP has deployed mobile policemen from outside the state to Osun, and they arrived last night.

“The command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring peace is restored. Let us give peace a chance.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been trading blame over the crisis across the state, following efforts by officials elected under the APC in the 15 October 2022 local government elections to enforce a court judgement — leading to resistance from PDP members.

One of those killed in the crisis, Remi Abbas, had previously served as the chairman of Irewole Local Government Area, having been elected in the January 2018 local government elections.