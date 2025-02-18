Connect with us

Headlines

Airtel raises data, call rates by 50 percent 
Advertisement

Headlines

Police confirm six deaths in Osun political crisis

Headlines

UNIZIK expels student who fought lecturer over TikTok video

Headlines

NECO releases 2024 SSCE results

Headlines

Kano anti-corruption agency detains court registrar, lawyers over N20bn land scam

Headlines

ASEHMB boss Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi reads riot act to govt optometrists

Headlines

Don faults move to convert Michael Okpara University of Agriculture into  conventional varsity 

Headlines

Dangote Refinery slashes diesel price to N1,020/litre

Headlines

Varsity admission: JAMB settles for 320 UTME benchmark for under-16 candidates

Headlines

Nigeria’s GDP per capita drops from $3,220 in 2014 to to $835 in 2025, IMF says

Headlines

Airtel raises data, call rates by 50 percent 

Published

10 hours ago

on

Airtel raises data, call rates by 50 percent 

Airtel Nigeria has revised its data pricing structure, implementing a tariff adjustment of up to 50 percent.

This is according to details published on its website on Monday.

Airtel is the country’s second-largest telecom operator.

The price revision, which affects various data bundles, aligns with ongoing industry concerns over escalating operational costs.

While the company has yet to issue an official statement, the move underscores the broader push among telecom operators for a tariff review to cushion the impact of inflation and forex volatility.

Beyond data adjustments, the operator with over 56 million subscribers had also increased voice call tariffs over the weekend.

Airtel assured customers of continued affordability, stating, “Whatever your data needs are, we have a plan for you. Our fast, affordable, and reliable internet experience will keep you connected anytime, anywhere. To get started, Dial *312#.”

The revised daily and weekly data plans include N50 for 40MB valid for 1 day, N100 for 100MB valid for 1 day, N200 for 200MB valid for 3 days, N350 for 1GB valid for 1 day, N350 for 350MB valid for 7 days, N500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify valid for 7 days, N500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials valid for 7 days, N500 for 2GB valid for 2 days, and N1500 for 5GB valid for 7 days.

Similarly, MTN, Nigeria’s largest telecom provider, has also adjusted its data and call tariffs in line with the NCC’s approval.

Advertisement

The revised pricing, implemented over the past week, has seen customers paying more for calls, SMS, and internet usage.

The latest increases come as telecom operators grapple with inflation, foreign exchange volatility, and the rising cost of network expansion.

While the adjustments aim to support long-term service improvements, subscribers may face increased financial pressure as communication costs rise.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *