The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has invited interested and qualified citizens to apply for admission into its academy’s ninth regular course cadet degree programme.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen, said the online registration process is open to Nigerians aged 17 to 22 years, and will run for six weeks — from August 1 to September 12.

Part of the requirements includes possession of a national identity number (NIN) and a score of not less than 180 in the 2022 Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, with the Nigeria Police Academy selected as an institution of first choice.

Applicants must also “possess a minimum of 6 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WAEC/NECO with credit pass in mathematics and English”.

Female applicants must “not be married or pregnant at the time of admission and must not be less than 1.64m tall”, while male applicants must “have not less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement”.

All candidates are, however, expected to be medically, physically, and psychologically fit.

“SSCE (WAEC/NECO) statements of results or certificates before 2017 will not be accepted.

“The method of application is virtual. All interested applicants who meet the criteria above are advised to visit the Academy’s website: https://www.polac.edu.ng, generate remita retrieval reference (RRR) code which would be used to make payment of a non-refundable fee of five thousand Naira only (N5,000) through any commercial bank branch in Nigeria.

“Successful payment will open up a form which applicants are required to fill, and upload scanned copies of their results, birth certificate, and state of origin certificate.

“Thereafter, applicants are required to print out completed online forms and guarantor forms to be filled and submitted at designated centres nationwide. Automated physical screening exercise will hold at the seventeen (17) zonal commands headquarters from 19th to 25th September, 2022.

“Successful candidates will participate in a computer based test (CBT) and a subsequent automated medical screening exercise prior to final selection of candidates, who will undergo a 5-year academic and police training leading to a bachelors’ degree and commissioning into the Nigeria Police Force as assistant superintendent of police II.”